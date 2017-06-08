A survey by Labour's own pollsters suggests Theresa May's Conservatives are on course for a crushing victory in the General Election.

The UK-wide poll by BMG for The Herald gives the Tories a 13 point lead over Jeremy Corbyn's party.

If replicated on polling day the gap would give Mrs May a thumping 110-seat majority in the House of Commons.

The findings will come as a relief to the Conservatives after reports last week that the party could lose seats and that the UK was heading for a hung parliament.

But they are bad news for Labour, suggesting the party is set to lose dozens of constituencies across England.

The BMG poll, conducted over the last two days, puts the Conservatives on 46 per cent, 13 points clear of Labour on 33 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats on 8 per cent, Ukip on 5 per cent, the SNP on 4 per cent, the Greens on 3 per cent, and both Plaid and others on 1 per cent.

If the result was repeated uniformly across the country it would mean the Conservatives gaining a 110-seat majority in the Commons, according to the Electoral Calculus prediction model.

Mrs May's party would have 380 seats, up 49 from 2015, compared to Labour's 190, a loss of 42 seats on two years ago.

The results would also be a disaster for the Lib Dems, who far from achieving a breakthrough at this election would lose seats.

But the SNP would hold on to the vast majority of the seats they took in 2015, following a surge in support for the party in the wake of the independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon's party would have 55 seats, just one less than in 2015, while the Lib Dems would have five, down four from the nine they currently hold.

BMG polled 1,058 ??British adults on June 6 and 7.

BMG take into account if people say they are registered to vote, as well as their age and whether they are home owners or renting.

Labour hired BMG as pollsters last year in preparation for a possible early election.