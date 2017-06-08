SCOTTISH Tory leader Ruth Davidson has repeatedly ducked questions about a damaging ‘stitch-up’ row that has left her party facing a potential legal challenge after the election.

Lawyers recently became involved in the dispute, which centres on who would replace the current Scottish Tory MEP if he has to move from Brussels to Westminster.

Dr Ian Duncan is the party’s election candidate in the top target seat of Perth & North Perthshire, where he is challenging the SNP’s Pete Wishart

If Dr Duncan wins today, he would have to resign from the European Parliament, and would ordinarily be replaced by the next person on the Tory party’s 2014 Euro list, Belinda Don.

However Ms Davidson wants to block Ms Don, who opposed her becoming Tory leader, and is attempting to install her own preferred candidate in Brussels, businessman Iain McGill.

Internal critics have described the move as an anti-democratic “breach of trust”, as Ms Don was ranked number two on the list by Tory members while Mr McGill was ranked number five.

Ms Don is understood to have engaged lawyers to research EU and electoral law in preparation for a legal challenge after the election if Dr Duncan wins in Perth.

Speaking to the media at a campaign event in Edinburgh, Ms Davidson was questioned about the affair for the first time, and asked why she objected to Ms Don being an MEP.

She said: “Look, I’m not counting my chickens before they’re hatched.

“We have an MEP. He’s sitting in Brussels at the moment. We won’t know if there’s a vacancy until after tomorrow night, and I’m not going to say anything.”

Pressed on whether Ms Don should fill any vacancy, she said: “There is no vacancy.”

Pressed again on whether Ms Don should fill any vacancy that arose, she said: “There is no vacancy, and I can’t even contemplate there being a vacancy until after one occurs because I don’t count my chickens before they’re hatched.”

Mr Wishart said: “This is getting extremely embarrassing for the Conservatives.

“Luckily, I’m going to put them out their misery by winning Perth & North Perthshire, so they won’t have to concern themselves about which of these warring Tories will go to Europe.”

Ms Don, 58, worked 12 years as the assistant to previous Tory MEP, Struan Stevenson.

Mr McGill, 38, is a former postman who now runs an employment agency.