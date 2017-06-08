GENTLEMAN Labour spin doctor Andrew Liddle stood out at his party’s breakfast event in Edinburgh South yesterday. As Kezia Dugdale served bacon rolls to activists, Andy was the only person to ask for two. He’s a big lad. However knowing his posh roots, the peer’s son probably wanted one for his valet. Regardless, it left the starving hacks with none at all.

THE Scottish Tories made no such mistake, laying on a hearty scoff at their early morning do, where Ruth Davidson accused the FM of being a “clype”. She also suggested the label might fit Holyrood’s resident supergrass, Alan Cochrane of HM Daily Telegraph, who infamously outed his sources in his 2014 referendum diary. The bearded pariah looked suitably sheepish.

NICOLA Sturgeon’s debate claims about Labour wobbling over a second referendum came at the worst moment for Labour hopeful Blair McDougall in East Renfrewshire. The former Better Together boss was confronted with the news by his Tory rival during a hustings. Our mole reports the self-styled “saviour of the union” looked so sick he was lucky to save his lunch.

ONE of the other things we learned at the debate was that Kezia Dugdale prepped for the occasions using a “mind map”. The Labour leader was clocked using the doodly visual aid in the Green Room before going on stage. We hear a surprising amount was, er, blank.

HAS Labour’s leadership contest started already? Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer pointedly failed to defend Jeremy Corbyn when asked why he had ducked an interview with Radio 4's Today programme. Leaders show up, Mr Starmer suggested. Just like he had...