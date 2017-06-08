Theresa May has appealed to a great "British spirit" to propel her back into Downing Street as she suggested that her party did not believe in second referendums.

The Conservative leader's speech in Norwich had echoes of Donald Trump's slogan to 'make America great again'.

With less than 24 hours to go before polls opened Mrs May told voters that she wanted to "reignite the British spirit. To show the opportunities and what we can be as a country."

And in a self-conscious bid to put recent setbacks behind her she also said that the questions the electorate should ask "are exactly the same as they were at the begin of this campaign".

The Conservatives were 20 points ahead of Labour in the polls when Mrs May stunned Westminster by calling a snap general election.

But polls show the gap has narrowed, and could even have evaporated completely, in the wake of outcries over her plans to pay for social care in England and to means test the Winter Fuel Allowance south of the Border.

Mrs May was noticeably more upbeat than she had been in recent weeks as she skipped onstage at a venue in an industrial estate in Norwich, flanked by her husband Philip.

The space was less than a mile away from a seat the Tories hope to take from Labour, currently held by former shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis.

She told an invited audience of Tory supporters that Brexit negotiations are due to start start in less than a fortnight and that voters should ask themselves: " Who do they trust to provide strong and stable leadership that is going to deliver the best deal in Brussels?

"Because Brexit matters. Brexit is the basis of everything else."

She pulled a dramatically sour face at the thought of Jeremy Corbyn on No 10, prompting laughs from the invited audience.

They also booed when she spoke of the possibility of the shadow chancellor John McDonnell taking over at the Treasury.

She again warned that a Labour-led government would be a "coalition of chaos" propped up by the SNP.

With the Tories campaigning heavily on an anti-independence ticket in Scotland, and calls for a second referendum on the Brexit outcome, Mrs May was asked if she could rule out another referendum or general election within the next five years.

She was asked to make the promise to "Brenda from Bristol", who found fame after she was videoed bemoaning Mrs May's decision to call a snap election.

But Mrs May failed to definitely rule out either, as she said that the Westminster election had been designed to create "stability".

She added: "On the question of a referendum I can reassure you that we are the one party who are going to deliver the will of the British people, make sure we come out (of the EU) with Brexit."

She went on: "And that there are no second referendums, unlike other parties".

Earlier, on her way to Norfolk, Mrs May said that she was "feeling good" ahead of polling day.

"I'm feeling good," she said. "I never predict election results, as you know. We just get out there for the final hours of campaigning."

Later in a statement she told voters: "If, like me, you believe in Britain. If, like me, you want our country to succeed. If, like me, you believe in putting division behind us, in looking to the future and getting on with the job of building the stronger, more secure country that we need, then fix your sights on the future. And in this unique and crucial election for our country, give me your backing to lead Britain, speak for Britain, fight for Britain, and deliver for Britain.

She also made a direct appeal to those who have traditionally voted for other parties.

“I can only build that better country and get the right deal in Brussels with the support of the British people. So whoever you have voted for in the past, if that is the future you want then vote Conservative today and we can all go forward together.”

And she suggested that the right Brexit deal could allow her government to ease austerity.

“If we get Brexit right, we can build a Britain that is more prosperous and more secure," she said.

"A Britain in which prosperity and opportunity is shared by all. A Britain where it’s not where you come from or who your parents are that matter, but the talent you have and how hard you are prepared to work. The greatest meritocracy in the world."