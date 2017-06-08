LIVERPOOL last night dramatically pulled out of the race to sign Virgil van Dijk which casts doubt over Celtic cashing in on their former player this summer.

An incredible day began with sources on Merseyside claiming the club were prepared to pay a world record fee for a defender of £75million for the Dutchman.

Had this gone through then Celtic's ten per cent clause would have kicked in earning the Scottish champions a cool £7.5m.

But yesterday evening, after Van Dijk's club Southampton had complained to the Premier League about Liverpool's behaviour, a statement came out of Anfield which "ended any interest in the player."

It read: "Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

The 25-year-old, who spent two seasons at Parkhead, remains on the radar of both Arsenal and Manchester City, but until these unexpected developments he seemed certain to be on his way to Liverpool.

Celtic would have welcomed a bidding war for Van Dijk who Southampton now retain fresh hopes of keeping for one more season.

Reports on the South Coast last night claimed the Southampton board have met to discuss their strategy having been accused of too easily selling their best players in recent times, with Liverpool alone having snapped up Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Rickie Lambert.

Had the Liverpool move gone ahead it could have, in theory at least, helped to finance a permanent deal for Patrick Roberts.

However, former Parkhead coach John Collins believes the defender is destined to play for one of the biggest clubs in England.

Collins said: I watched him at Celtic and then had the pleasure of working with Virgil for a season and coaching him.

"I recommended him to a lot of big clubs in England and they didn’t quite think he was ready, but a lot of teams have made bad judgements not taking him because Virgil is a class act.

"Southampton were the smart ones who went in and got him for buttons really - £12.5million. He has got the lot as far as I'm concerned.

"He has got pace, he has got power, he is good in the air but, most important for me, he is different class with his ball at his feet. He has got that composure, he carries the ball forward like a midfield player, he is never flustered.

"He is tailor-made for a big club as far as I am concerned."

Southampton would rather there was a bidding war between van Dijk's potential suitors, and are looking for a price of between £65m and £75m.