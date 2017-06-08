RANGERS are hoping to make full-back Jose Abella the third Mexican to sign for the club this summer, as they await clearance to complete potential deals for compatriots Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera.

Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso became the latest player to join Pedro Caixinha’s Ibrox revolution yesterday, and Herald Sport understands that Abella is the next man in the Ibrox manager’s sights.

Caixinha’s admiration for Abella is well-known, and he was part of the Santos Laguna squad that he steered to the Liga MX Clausura title in 2015.

Read more: Fabio Cardoso: Rangers are the best club in Scotland and we can make history together

Santos Laguna president, Alejandro Irarragorri, confirmed yesterday that he is in regular contact with Caixinha, and that they had discussed an unnamed player moving to Scotland to join countrymen Pena and Herrera.

He said: “I talk a lot with Pedro Caixinha and he has good reason for taking the two Mexicans to Scottish football. And there is a player at Santos that interests him. We are in negotiations about him.

“I think it’s wonderful that we can contribute to the internationalisation of Mexican football. There could be three Mexicans playing in Scotland next season.”

Herald Sport believes that 23-year-old Abella is the third man in question, with the player’s own admiration for Caixinha already well-known.

Abella said of the Rangers boss: “The fundamental thing was the way Pedro lives games, his passion, it helped me a lot. The training was always based on intensity and exercises with the ball. I learned so much and will be eternally grateful.”

Meanwhile, Rangers’ new central defender Cardoso wasted no time in ingratiating himself to the Rangers support by insisting he had joined the “biggest and most successful club in Scotland” after sealing a three-year deal at the club from Vitoria Setubal yesterday.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Cardoso said: “I am very happy to be here. For me, this is the best club in Scotland and I will do my best to help us make history together.

“This is a big step in my career and it has always been a dream for me to play here in the UK. The people are very passionate about their football and it is the best atmosphere to play football in and I will do my best.

“Of course, I have to adapt myself to the new country and to the new way of living. I think I am going to be successful though.

“I will do my best to help me and my teammates win. A club as big as Rangers has to win.”

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career so far in Portuguese football and will need to adjust to a new style, but he was pleased to be joining compatriots Alves and Dalcio at the club as well as manager Caixinha.

He said: “I met Caixinha for the first time in the airport and I spoke to him a lot. I like him and what he had to say, and I think he is the right person to put Rangers where it belongs, which is first place.

“I know the football [in Scotland] is very physical and the players are strong. I think it is a good way of football for me.

“[Alves] is an amazing player and is one of the best defenders from my country. I know with him I will learn a lot.

“Dalcio is going to surprise the supporters, he is a very young player but he is very good and very fast. He is good to score and he is going to bring great happiness to the supporters.”

Cardoso also explained that the prospect of playing in front of the Ibrox crowd was a big draw in making the move to Rangers.

“It’s amazing, and I cannot wait to play at Ibrox Stadium,” he said. “It’s massive, it’s huge, it has so much history and I cannot wait.

“Rangers is the biggest and the most successful club in Scotland and the club with the most trophies in the world.

“I had the opportunity to meet them [his teammates] and I was very well received by them. It is an honour to meet players like Lee Wallace, Jason [Holt] and Kenny Miller and the others. They are big players and I am very happy.”