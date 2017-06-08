The leaders of Scotland's political parties were among those casting their votes at polling stations across the country this morning.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was joined by husband Peter Murrell at their polling station in Glasgow while Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale cast her ballot in Edinburgh.

The General Election could see numerous seats change hands north of the border.

While the nationalists remain well ahead in the polls, it is unlikely the party will be able to match its landslide success at the 2015 general election, when it won 56 of Scotland's 59 available Westminster seats.

Ms Sturgeon said she was "feeling good" as she arrived to vote at Broomhouse Community Hall in the east end of Glasgow amid heavy rain.

She gave a thumbs-up to about a dozen waiting photographers before going inside the hall.

Afterwards, the couple met Glasgow East SNP candidate David Linden and briefly spoke to other voters arriving at the polling station.

Asked how she was feeling after an intense campaign, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm feeling good. We're focused today on getting out the vote.

"Voting SNP is the only way to ensure strong voices for Scotland, so I'm feeling good and hoping the weather improves as well."

Ms Dugdale was also giving the thumbs-up as she voted at the Wilson Memorial Church in the east of Edinburgh.

Labour are focused on holding on to the party's only Scottish MP Ian Murray in Edinburgh South but are also hopeful of capitalising on a surge in polling support to gain East Lothian.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was accompanied by her partner Jen Wilson and dog Wilson to vote at the Cafe Camino venue in central Edinburgh.

The polls suggest Scotland could see a Tory resurgence on the back of Ms Davidson's consistent message of opposition to a second independence referendum.

The party is aiming to make gains in areas including the Borders and north-east Scotland - with the SNP's depute leader Angus Robertson in Moray among the big hitters the party hopes to topple.

Asked how she was feeling, Ms Davidson said she "always gets nervous on election days".

She added: "I hope everyone gets out and votes."

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie voted in Kelty in Fife while Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie cast his ballot in Glasgow.

The Lib Dems are targeting several key seats including Edinburgh West and East Dunbartonshire, and Mr Harvie will be hoping to become the next MP for Glasgow North.

Polling stations will close at 10pm, with results expected from the early hours of Friday.

Voters in the Holyrood constituency of Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire will also be voting to choose their MSP in a by-election triggered by the resignation of Conservative John Lamont to fight for the corresponding Westminster constituency seat