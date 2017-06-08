A Glasgow shopping centre has faced backlash after it announced it would be carrying out 'random' bag searches on its customers.

Silverburn Shopping Centre, in Pollok, announced that it's security team will be conducting "random cursory bag searches" throughout the day.

It added that the measure does not relate to any specific threat but is part of "enhanced security procedures following recent events".

The news was met by a mixed reaction online with some customers questioning the centre's authority to conduct the searches.

Margaret Gellatly wrote: "I'm not sure about this. I definitely have nothing to hide but wonder about how the people will be selected . . .race or colour be a feature? I can see this causing problems".

Another customer wrote: "Unless valid sia passes are visible, then this is a no can do!"

Other shoppers have said that they would be more than happy to comply.

Georgina Robertson commented: "I've no problem with it. Neither should anyone with nothing to hide.

"Used to have to show contents of your bags at every store in Northern Ireland at the height of the troubles."

Linda Gibson added: "In the current climate I would assume people would be OK with this. Think its something we're going to have to get used to sadly."

A spokeswoman for Silverburn Shopping Centre said: "We would like to make customers aware that the centre is operating random cursory bag searches and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"It is important to note that this measure does not relate to any specific threat, but is part of our enhanced security procedures following recent events. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority.

"Customers should remain alert but not alarmed, and should report anything suspicious to the police."

The UK terror threat level remains at 'severe' following attacks in London and Manchester in recent weeks.