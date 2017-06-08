A complex of stunning townhouses are on the market in Glasgow's West End. 

The 19 modern homes, situated on the doorstep of Glasgow's iconic Botanic Gardens in Glasgow's West End, have been developed by David Wilson Homes. 

The apartments come with stunning balcony views of the River Kelvin and Botanic Gardens and offer quick access to urban life and and start at £320,000.

Occupaying the grounds of the former BBC Scotland headquarters, the first two phases of the development are available for application, with more phases to follow.

Estelle Sykes, sales director at David Wilson Homes commented: “The townhouses at The Botanics are the epitome of luxury and high standards, with quality craftsmanship throughout.

“Coupled with the enviable location of the Botanic Gardens and all the benefits of West End living, there is really no better way to invest in your future than with one of these beautiful townhouses.”

For further information visit or to pre-register interest in The Aloe visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/  or view more homes like this one at s1homes.com