While the Netflix binge might be the preferred method for teens to consume their stories today, the old-fashioned paperback is still the go-to for millions of young people looking to make sense of the world around them.

A familiar set of images might spring to mind at the mention of the words “Young Adult Fiction”. This is a genre that has been defined by the writings of authors like John Green (The Fault In Our Stars, Finding Alaska); sensitive, tender stories exploring themes of love, loss and belonging, told from the perspective of young people thrust into unfamiliar situations for the first time.

While those YA books do a great job of expressing the inner turmoils of young people, the genre can also work to amplify their more global concerns- many of which are the same as those of politicians, journalists and the other “grown-ups” who are calling the shots.

Here are a few examples of Young Adult Fiction writers putting sentimentality to one side and dealing in the weightier issues of our time.

1. The Hate U Give (T.H.U.G)- Angie Thomas, 2017

Starr Carter is growing up in a deprived African-American community. By the time she turns 16, two of her best friends have been shot: one by a gang member and the other by the police. Now the young woman has to testify against the police officer who killed her friend, risking her reputation and safety within her community in the process.

This is Angie Thomas’s debut novel and has spent the last 11 weeks at the top of the New York Times Best Sellers list. Thomas wrote this book, in part, because of the on-going problem of police brutality against black Americans- particularly young adults (many of the high profile victims of police shootings have been men under the age of 18)- and this book is seen as YA fiction’s first response to the post-Ferguson Black Lives Matter movement.

T.H.U.G is already being hailed as a contemporary classic that deals in issues of racism and violence and how they impact on the standard YA tropes of high-school love and a teen’s hopes, dreams and ambitions.

2. The Art Of Being Normal -Lisa Williamson, 2015

The Art of Being Normal opens with a group of school children giving that presentation we’re all familiar with: “When I grow up I want to be a…”. Some in the class want to be firemen, nurses, astronauts, lion tamers. David wants to be a girl.

This funny, touching, empathetic book follows two boys, David and Leo, from the point where their lives intersect. The story focuses on David’s awakening to his gender identity and his friendship with Leo, his only confidant (but Leo has his own problems). David’s family think he might be gay; he thinks they’re just confused (“I’m not gay. I’m just a straight girl stuck in a boy’s body” he puts it bluntly at one point).

It’s a classic YA coming-of-age story, but one that gives voice to a different sort of teenager than most books. As author Philip Pullman put it: “a life-changing and life-saving book”.

3. Jekyll's Mirror - William Hussey, 2015

A cautionary tale about the dangers of trolling and social media abuse told through a horror-tinged story of a group of four teenagers invited to take part in an online social experiment, “Project Hyde”. In a scenario redolent of the infamous Milgram experiments of the 1960s, the children are encouraged to vent their personal frustrations online, with the promise that no real children would be harmed in the process…

4. The Good Braider- Terry Farish, 2012

This book, in striking free-verse, tells the story of Viola, a South Sudanese girl, as she flees with her family from her homeland, first to revolutionary Egypt, then to the US. How can a teenager from Sudan make a home for herself so far away from what she knows? This is a story as much about the clash of cultures as about war and displacement. The Good Braider reminds readers that, although culture is to be celebrated, we should look for the ways in which we are fundamentally the same. Increasingly timely with the global refugee crisis.

5. Saints and Misfits- S.K.Ali, 2017

This book, set for release in a few weeks time, tries to give a kaleidoscopic view of what it means to be a young, modern Muslim teen. Janna Yusuf wears a hijab and goes to mosque. She also pens graphic novels, is obsessed with Flannery O’Connor’s writing, wants to become a photographer and has developed a crush on a boy named Jeremy. Janna soon enough begins having to fight battles on multiple fronts; trying to assert herself in American culture while defending herself from more reactionary members of her family and community. And when she alone finds out a terrible secret involving a well respected member of her religious community Janna is forced to contemplate saints, misfits and monsters- and who really should belong in each category.

6. Asking For It- Louise O’Neill, 2016

It’s easy to condemn rape for the terrible crime that it is. But when details of the situation and the victim come to light the way people talk about it quite often begins to change. It’s this behaviour, as the title suggests, that O’Neill seeks to challenge in this book. A story exploring the aftermath of an 18-year-old Irish girl’s rape, and the pernicious role of social media in the crime, Asking For It was re-released recently (unchanged) for an adult readership and was one of the hardest hitting YA novels of last year.