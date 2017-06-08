Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital with a severe gash close to his eye forcing him to postpone a number of shows, his management said.

The former Genesis star, 66, tripped in his London hotel room and hit his head on a chair during a visit to the toilet in the middle of Wednesday night, hours after he performed at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his comeback tour.

Collins suffers from a "drop foot" as a result of a back operation which causes him difficulty walking.

