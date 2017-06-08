Anti SNP graffiti has appeared in Glasgow city centre as voters take to the polls.

The graffiti was spray painted in Kelvingrove park as voters braved the rain to cast their votes.

Nicola Sturgeon took to Broomhouse Community Hall this morning at 9am to cast her vote.

Elsewhere Kezia Dugdale visited Wilson Memorial Church in the east of Edinburghto cast her vote.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was accompanied by her partner Jen Wilson and dog Wilson to vote at the Cafe Camino venue in central Edinburgh.

Polling stations will close at 10pm, with results expected from the early hours of Friday.