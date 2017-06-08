A video has emerged showing armed police officers shooting dead the three terrorists who carried out the London bridge terror attack.
The CCTV footage shows the three men on foot in the street running and repeatedly stabbing a pedestrian in Borough Market.
Armed officers arrive on the scene within seconds and the men charge at police before they are immediately shot dead.
Fresh arrests have been made today in east London after what follows a series of raids in connection with the attack.
A total of 17 people have been arrested so far.
Police named 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, 30-year-old Rachid Redouane and 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt as the three men responsible for the attack.
Eight people were killed in the attack and dozens serious injured.
It came just days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.
