It’s been one of the most heated and topical general elections in recent times and what would the most important day in the political calendar be without man’s best friend taking part in the democratic process?
For another voting day, #DogsAtPollingStations has been trending on Twitter across the land, more so than ‘Election Day’, ‘#Voted’ - and even ‘#GeneralElection17’, showing that the British definitely have their priorities in order.
Without further ado, here are some of the Internet’s favourite posts online today of the nation’s pets showing their international counterparts how it’s done.
#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/1SEo5Sxa4m— sophie (@thoughtorgan) June 8, 2017
Either way, get out and vote today! #dogsatpollingstations #MontyforPM pic.twitter.com/BOt2DBqvSc— Kate Fitch (@FitchyK) June 8, 2017
Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection #DogsAtPollingStations #GE2107 @DogsTrust pic.twitter.com/uXKXESDBdp— Hannah Ingram (@H_Ingram) June 8, 2017
Took Wee Jean with me to cast my vote at Whiteinch polling station. #voteSNP #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/iQZrWbj2qI— Carol Monaghan (@CMonaghanSNP) June 8, 2017
Someone's taking voting very seriously! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/dapn5xEBiT— Richard Walker (@DrRJWalker) June 8, 2017
Don't forget to vote, kids. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/JUP48Jk0Nc— Emma Buchanan (@emmmaarclaairee) June 8, 2017
Decisions are made by those that show (p)up. Sprocket says VOTE! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/aRIhQ2XJbF— Roo Goodwin (@mallocuproo) June 8, 2017
Hagrid, Hermionie and Bertie guessing the size of the new parliament. Large, Medium and small parties! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/mavXSm1wLH— Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) June 8, 2017
Meet Ozzy. He is a Romanian immigrant. He loves the smell of democracy in the morning. His favourite food is post.#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/yV6m8NAeww— Dave Briggs (@xtaldave) June 8, 2017
