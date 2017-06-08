Police searching for a missing woman have recovered a body from a riverbank.
Rescuers were looking for Moira Morrison, 62, who was last seen at about 3pm on Tuesday afternoon in the "river walk" area of Garthdee in Aberdeen.
Her family have been told of the development, though the body has still to be formally identified.
A body was found in the River Dee area on Thursday.
Inspector Steve McEwan, who has been leading the search operation, said: "I can confirm that a body was discovered in the River Dee area at around 10.30am this morning.
"A recovery operation was launched with assistance from the Police Scotland dive unit and RNLI inshore lifeboat.
"Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Moira has been updated and we are liaising closely with them.
"Further information will be released when available."
