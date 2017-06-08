PLANS for 200 new homes in one of Scotland's most well-heeled and picturesque villages have been given the green light by East Lothian Council.
Two developments in the village of Gullane have been approved as the preferred development sites as part of East Lothian Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).
The two sites — Fenton Gait, situated on farming land on the eastern edge of the town and Saltcoats Field, on the south-eastern edge of Gullane — will feature 48 and 150 new homes respectively.
The go-ahead comes two months after approval was given for the firm to develop Gullane’s former Fire Service Training College – which is being restored and augmented to provide 125 new homes.
The completed developments will represent a 27 per cent increase in the total number of homes in the village, which had previously met with opposition from locals in the village.
Cala said that the scale of the development was proportionate, if not less, than other similar locations, such as North Berwick, Longniddry, Musselburgh and Haddington.
Tony Thomas, Director of APT Planning and Development, said: "As East Lothian Council is challenged with delivering over 10,000 new homes, these developments form a crucial part of the highly scrutinised and locally determined LDP process – and ensure that Gullane is set to take a fair share of new homes.
"Refusal could have resulted in East Lothian not being able to meet its housing supply targets, leaving the Authority vulnerable to hostile planning applications succeeding through the planning appeals process.
"There have been a number of high profile examples of this in East Lothian and this outcome would be potentially damaging to other communities in the region.
"Approval keeps the LDP on track – and ensures that CALA can deliver two sustainable and high quality developments in a highly desirable part of the county."
