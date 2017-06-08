The creator of hit Scottish sitcom Scot Squad has confirmed the show will be back for a fourth series.

Joe Hullait, who also narrates the BBC comedy, told his 3,000 Twitter followers this afternoon: “In case you didn’t get from my massive hinting, we’re currently making a 4th series of @scotsquad.”

The show focuses on a fictional Scottish police force and pokes fun at police documentaries such as Road Wars and Police Interceptors.

Speaking with the Evening Times in February, Mr Hullait suggested that fans may be seeing the show on stage in the near future, meaning it would follow in the footsteps of the hugely-successful Still Game, Limmy’s Show, Burniston, and Gary: Tank Commander.

He said: “I think the cast would all rise to the challenge and build on their roles in a live environment.

“They all have a lot of experience performing live.”