DOZENS of authors face deepening uncertainty over their future after a troubled award-winning publisher revealed plans to sell the company.

The proposal to sell Freight Books is only at an early stage but it is claimed potential buyers for the Glasgow publisher have already come forward.

And sister company Freight Design will advertise the sale of the book division on the Publishing Scotland website for an “investor or a buyer” this week.

Writers at the leading independent book publisher, which lists Dilys Rose, Irvine Welsh and Janice Galloway among its published authors, have been assured marketing, selling and producing of their work continues.

The future of the firm, that only two years ago took over Glasgow rival Cargo Publishing, was thrown into question after co-founder Adrian Searle suddenly quit in April.

Fellow co-founder and director Davinder Samrai, who set up the business with Mr Searle, has said existing contracts would be honoured.

Robbie Guillory, interim managing editor of Freight Book, told authors: "The first piece of news is that following some expressions of interest in acquiring Freight Books, we are exploring that opportunity further by posting a notice on the Publishing Scotland website to see if any other interested parties reveal themselves, either as an investor or a buyer.

"We just wanted you to hear it here first rather than from a third party.

"The article will probably be posted in the next 24-48hrs.

"Meanwhile, we continue as normal, and I’ll certainly not be stepping back from my efforts at marketing, selling and producing.

"I’ve been meeting with as many authors and booksellers as possible over the last two weeks."

Mr Guillory was brought in to help steer the firm after Mr Searle left.

He said: "I’m pleased to have now got contacts for all our authors, and feel in a much better position than I was three weeks ago, with a good overview of matters and a keen understanding of what needs done."

Mr Searle said earlier that "after differences over strategic direction, and after six years as publisher at Freight Books, and eight years as a director of Freight Design, with much regret I have decided to leave the business I own jointly and resign as a company director to pursue other interests".

The firm said work continues and that the title A Drink of One’s Own, a cocktail book, won Chairman’s Award at the Scottish Design Awards, adding that reviews have been positive, their social media streams are being boosted and three new titles are being published in July.

Next month the firm is also publishing the winner of the Dundee International Book Prize, The Cure for Lonely by Jessica Thummel.

The firm has previously published fiction, poetry, non-fiction and humour and it is the home of multiple award-winning authors including Ms Galloway, Dilys Rose and Kirstin Innes, while Trainspotting author Mr Welsh is listed as a contributor in the futuristic IDP: 2043.

Marion Sinclair, chief executive of Publishing Scotland, told The Bookseller that the publisher was up for sale as the company has plans to return to being a "design business only".

She added: "Obviously we are keen that the imprint stays in Scotland as we need to preserve choice for writers - a predominantly literary fiction list is a vital home for many new writers, especially debuts.

" A lot of energy and editorial judgment has been put into the Freight list and that's not something that can be replicated easily."

Agent Jenny Brown of Jenny Brown Associates added that the Scottish book trade is hoping Freight will "flourish" under a new buyer, as the "main priority" for a sale would be to "secure a good future for Freight Books and bring an end to the uncertainty for its authors".

"Freight has been such an important platform for debut literary writing here, and obviously we would be concerned that any sale or merger would mean the number of publishers taking on new work would be reduced", Brown said. "However, the main priority would be to secure a good future for Freight Books and bring to an end the uncertainty for its authors."

She added: "Robbie Guillory has been doing a sterling job in running the publishing business, and I know how much authors have appreciated his open lines of communication. There's such goodwill towards Freight Books in the book trade in Scotland, and everyone wants to see it flourish. We really hope an enlightened buyer, passionate about publishing new writing, will come forward."

Freight author J David Simons told The Bookseller the decision to sell Freight Books "makes strategic sense". He said: "Given that the current and sole director, Davinder Samrai, is more of a design and advertising man than a publisher, I think it makes strategic sense for Freight Design to divest itself of Freight Books."