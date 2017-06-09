NO wonder the woman on the right is turning round to check out the two men who are walking past - this was London in 1939, and the two gentlemen in the middle were amongst the most famous people in the country.
They are of course the unmistakable figure of Winston Churchill, and the less famous now, Anthony Eden.
You just don’t see as many men with a handkerchief in their top pocket these days. And a style expert tells me that Eden favoured a Homburg hat which was more rigid than a trilby.
Loading article content
But to more serious matters - as the threats of war gathered in 1939, Eden had resigned as Foreign Secretary in Neville Chamberlain’s Government as he felt too many concessions had been made to Mussolini in Italy. Churchill had already distanced himself from Chamberlain’s Government over the appeasement of Hitler.
So within a few months of this picture being taken, Chamberlain would resign and Churchill would be asked to become Prime Minister, and lead Britain through World War Two. He would bring Eden back into the War Cabinet, first as Secretary of State for Dominion Affairs and later as Secretary of State for War.
Incidentally, when Eden was appointed Foreign Secretary he succeeded Sir Samuel Hoare and the story was told that when he went to see King George V, the king joked: “So, no more coals to Newcastle, and no more Hoares to Paris.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.