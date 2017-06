A RARE map from the 17th century which could have been hidden because of its owner’s Jacobite sympathies has been returned to its former Aberdeenshire home.

The intricate engraving was discovered in the 1980s in very poor condition at Drumnahoy House, which was at the time part of the Castle Fraser estate owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

The “chimney map” is thought to be only one of three created by Dutch engraver Gerald Valk and was found stuffed under floorboards near a chimney for many years.

Loading article content