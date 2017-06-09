LABOUR have won Rutherglen & Hamilton West in the first Scottish declaration of the night.

Councillor Ged Killen defeated Margaret Ferrier by 265 votes on a swing of 8.9 per cent.

The SNP’s share of the vote fell by 16 point in what was Labour’s eighth target seat.

Mr Killen said: “This result is a rejection of austerity and a rejection of another divisive independence referendum.”

The Tory vote was up 12 points in the constituency.

Ms Ferrier won the seat by 9975 votes after a 30 per cent swing against Labour at the last general election.

Labour also said it was confident of winning East Lothian, while Scotland’s only MP in 2015, Ian Murray, was expected to hold Edinburgh South with a greatly increased majority.