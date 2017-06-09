Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson has regained East Dunbartonshire from the SNP's John Nicolson.

Ms Swinson secured 21,023 votes to Mr Nicolson's 15,684.

The Liberal Democrat had held the seat for a decade before being ousted by Mr Nicolson in the SNP's 2015 election landslide.

In her victory speech Ms Swinson said: "East Dunbartonshire voted for Scotland to stay in the UK. East Dunbartonshire does not want another divisive referendum."