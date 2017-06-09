Labour staged a fightback in its former Glasgow heartland taking an unexpected seat from the SNP.

Majorities were also dramatically cut in the city's constituencies as Paul Sweeney, 28, celebrated winning Glasgow North East for Scottish Labour.

Another new MP was also elected in the SNP's David Linden in Glasgow East but the constituency was already held by the party.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon arrived late in the night to congratulate the other re-elected MPs - Carol Monaghan, Alison Thewliss, Stuart McDonald, Patrick Grady and Chris Stephens - but the celebrations were just as jubilant among Labour activists.

Labour recently lost control of Glasgow City Council to the SNP and were wiped out in the city in the 2015 general election so candidates had gone into the snap election saying they had "nothing to lose".

Mr Sweeney, a Scottish Enterprise worker, defeated Ann McLaughlin as the SNP vote fell.

He said: "What Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party were offering in this campaign has been a relentless vision of hope, a positive vision.

"A vision that speaks and resonates with people in North East Glasgow, people who need to see tangible improvements in their lives and all they saw was the Labour Party offering that."

In his winning speech SNP MP Stewart McDonald described it as a "tough night" for the party in Scotland with a "mixed bag" of results.

The Tories had returned eight seats in May's council elections but there were no further shocks despite a rise in the party's share of the vote across Glasgow.

Patrick Harvie was aiming to become the first Scottish Green MP but failed to make an impact in the Glasgow North seat.

The party stood just three candidates in Scotland's 59 seats.

Co-convener Mr Harvie said: "With just a few weeks' notice, and without the large financial backing available to other parties, Greens can be proud of the tightly-focused campaign we ran.