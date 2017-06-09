SCOTTISH Labour was last night celebrating an unexpected revival after retaking a slew of seats in traditional heartland areas that it lost to the SNP in 2015.

Kezia Dugdale’s party returned MPs in Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Fife and the Lothians as well as hanging on to its sole seat in Edinburgh South with a greatly enhanced majority.

The rise in the party’s fortune was evident from the first declarations of the night, as Ged Killen gained Rutherglen & Hamilton West from the SNP’s Margaret Ferrier.

Mr Killen declared: "This result is a rejection of austerity and a rejection of a divisive second independence referendum. Above all this result is a vote for a progressive manifesto and a fresh start for Rutherglen and Hamilton West."

Then the SNP’s Mairi Black, the youngest MP elected to the last parliament, saw her majority over Labour halved in Paisley & Renfrewshire South.

Just a month after the SNP ended Labour’s 40 year grip on Glasgow City Council, Labour then took back Glasgow North East, as Paul Sweeney ousted Anne McLaughlin.

In 2015, Ms McLaughlin had won the constituency, one of the most deprived in the country, with the largest swing in the UK, a remarkable 39.3 per cent. She lost by 242 votes.

Mr Sweeney, a Scottish Enterprise worker, said: "What Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party were offering in this campaign has been a relentless vision of hope, a positive vision.

"A vision that speaks and resonates with people in North East Glasgow, people who need to see tangible improvements in their lives and all they saw was the Labour Party offering that."

Elsewhere in Lanarkshire, Labour also took Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill, while Danielle Rowley, the daughter of Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley, won in Midlothian.

Labour also regained Gordon Brown’s former seat of Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath, where Lesley Laird defeated the SNP’s Roger Mullin by 259 votes.

In East Lothian, teacher Gavin Whitfield defeated the SNP’s George Kerevan, who took out newspaper adverts during the campaign to insist it was not about independence.

Mr Whitfield’s voice broke as he thanked his family and friends for their support.

He said: “As a Labour MP I am never, never going to apologise for my belief that there is a better, fairer, kinder and more progressive way to run our country.

“Labour have shown that you can be pro-UK and you can be anti-austerity.”

Mr Kerevan, who saw his 2015 majority of 6,803 become a 2,083-vote win for Labour, said the general election “had resolved nothing.”

He added philosophically: “So politics goes on, as it always does, and that’s why we’re all here, because politics is the way we do things - we discuss, we debate, we hold elections”.

Labour also ran the SNP exceptionally close in Glasgow South West, Glasgow East and Inverclyde, coming just 60, 75 and 384 votes respectively behind the Nationalists.

Ms Dugdale said: “We've got a fantastic new generation of MPs going to the House of Commons. They're going to be champions for their local communities, they're going to be opposed to a second independence referendum, and they're also going to be for Jeremy Corbyn's anti-austerity platform and for raising investment in our public services.

“I'm hugely encouraged by results across the country tonight.

“Jeremy Corbyn's anti-austerity message has focused on radically changing our country and who it works for, so it actually delivers right across this country.

“The SNP vote is crumbling in their heartlands. Look at what's happening in Glasgow; look at what's happening across the west. It's a very bad night for the SNP.”