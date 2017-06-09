Full set of results from Scotland:

SNP 35 (-21); Con 13 (+12); Lab 7 (+6); Lib Dems 4 (+3). #GE2017

— Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) June 9, 2017

Ruth Davidson, whose Scottish Conservatives ejected Mr Salmond from Gordon and Mr Robertson from Moray, said her party is enjoying an “historic night”.

She told BBC Scotland: “Indyref2 is dead, that’s what we have seen tonight.”

Miner's son, former fireman & ex local councillor Bill Grant has just been elected in Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock for @ScotTories. Well done Bill — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) June 9, 2017

And they keep on coming. @RossThomsonMSP takes Aberdeen South. We'll miss you in Holyrood but you'll make a fine MP. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) June 9, 2017

Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond as SNP leader and First Minister in 2014, admitted she was “disappointed” by the results, but said she would not make any “rash decisions” on her plan for another independence vote.

The Tory success in Scotland is in stark contrast to the situation south of the border, with Theresa May facing the prospect of losing her majority in the Commons.

The First Minister told BBC Scotland: “This has been a disaster for Theresa May. She called an election clearly very arrogantly thinking she was going to crush the opposition, sweep everybody aside and cruise to a landslide majority.

Very sorry that @AlexSalmond has lost his seat. A giant of our Party who has changed Scotland for the better. All good wishes Alex. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) June 9, 2017

“Her position I think is very, very difficult. We have to wait and see how things shake out. I’ve always said the SNP would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government. I’m disappointed at the SNP losses but I’m pleased that we’ve won the election.”

That was echoed by Mr Salmond, who said the SNP would seek to “build a progressive alliance to take this country forward and to avoid the calamity of hard Brexit”. The former nationalist leader, who was first elected as an MP 30 years ago in 1987, was defeated by Tory Colin Clark.

Mr Salmond blamed a late surge in support for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour for the SNP’s defeat in many seats, with the nationalists also losing John Nicolson, Mike Weir and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Sad night but just the end of the beginning. Thank you to everyone who voted and supported me. — Stuart Donaldson (@StuieDonaldson) June 9, 2017

Pete Wishart, who was the chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee in the last parliament, held on to his Perth and North Perthshire seat by just 21 votes, with Tory MEP Ian Duncan coming close to ousting him.

Labour gained a number of seats back from the SNP – with the party making a return to winning ways in Scotland’s largest city, taking the seat of Glasgow North East from Anne McLaughlin.

Ian Murray, who had been the only Labour MP in 2015, retained his Edinburgh South seat with a massively increased majority.

The Liberal Democrats also enjoyed success in East Dunbartonshire, where former UK government minister Jo Swinson won back the seat she had lost in 2015.

Mr Salmond said: “The Scottish National Party have lost many fine parliamentarians this evening, and that is a grievous blow to the SNP. But overall the results in Scotland show the SNP will have won a majority of seats in this country and a majority of the vote – something which I suspect the Prime Minister would like to be able to claim in the early hours of this morning but may not be able to do so.”

From the shipyards to the House of Commons – look out for @PaulJSweeney , Labour's new MP for Glasgow North East — Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) June 9, 2017

A postie, a shipyard worker, a headteacher, a housing officer, a small businessman + a councillor all elected for @scottishlabour tonight ???? — Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) June 9, 2017

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said her party is seeing some “really encouraging results”.

She told BBC Scotland: “Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-austerity message has focused on radically changing our country and who it works for, so it actually delivers right across this country. The SNP vote is crumbling in their heartlands. Look at what’s happening in Glasgow; look at what’s happening across the west. It’s a very bad night for the SNP.”

Liberal Democrat former Scottish secretary Alistair Carmichael held on to his Orkney and Shetland seat.

5.50AM UPDATE: This is your new team of Liberal Democrat MPs as it stands right now: https://t.co/xT4CrrpGFn #brighterfuture — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 9, 2017

As he was re-elected, he said the vote across Scotland shows “there’s no appetite for a second independence referendum”.

Meanwhile, Mr Robertson said there was a “lot of change going on” in politics with voters “seeking answers to the complex questions that we all face”.

Thanks for the kind messages from political friends & foes. It's been an honour to be MP for Moray for 16yrs and wish my successor well. — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) June 9, 2017

After his defeat, he added: “I will not be the leader of the third political party in the House of Commons. I will not be holding the Prime Minister to account, but somebody else will from the SNP and I wish them success.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell was returned as the MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, with an increased majority.

He polled 24,177, well ahead of the SNP who came in second place with 14,736 votes.