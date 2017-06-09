ONE of the great ironies of the general election is the return of Scottish Labour from the electoral dead thanks to Jeremy Corbyn.
The party started its campaign with the modest goal of holding on in Edinburgh South, won at the last election by Ian Murray, one of Mr Corbyn’s harshest critics.
Kezia Dugdale, who like most Scottish Labour members opposed Mr Corbyn being leader, also hoped on a good night that she might gain East Lothian.
Loading article content
However the first Scottish declaration suggested something bigger was afoot, as Ged Killen won Rutherglen & Hamilton West from the SNP’s Margaret Ferrier.
Midlothian, East Lothian, and Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill followed.
By the end, the party had a final tally of seven seats, a long way from the 41 it had going into the last general election, but also a long way from the one it started with in 2017.
Despite Mr Corbyn not even visiting Edinburgh South, Mr Murray increased his majority from around 2600 to 15,500 by emphasising his Unionist credentials to No voters.
The results explained Nicola Sturgeon’s late appeal to Corbyn supporters, as the SNP realised many of the Labour supporters it picked up after the 2014 referendum had returned to the fold.
In the final days, Ms Sturgeon claimed SNP MPs were more in tune with Mr Corbyn than Ms Dugdale and her candidates - she was probably right, but it didn’t stop her losing support.
Her worry now must be that those Labour returnees have abandoned the SNP for good.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.