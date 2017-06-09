THE family of a tourist who fell to her death from the 10th floor of a holiday apartment in Spain have said their grief has been “aggravated by so many unanswered questions”.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, of Livingston, West Lothian, died in the 100ft plunge in Benidorm after it is thought she became disorientated after a night out at the resort as part of a group of friends celebrating a hen night on April 29.

It is believed she may have stumbled into the apartment where five men were staying. Earlier this week, the five were ordered by a Spanish judge to return to the country from the UK to face official questioning about her death.

Ms Maxwell’s husband, Adam, 27, has created a Facebook page to try and establish what happened. The Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal has already had 1,400 people “like” it and urges anyone with information to contact the page via email.

He said in the appeal that her death was being treated as “unexplained with so many issues surrounding her death being subject of ongoing Spanish Police, lawyer and judicial investigations”.

He added: “I live in hope that someone will provide the answers we so much need.”

He added that words cannot describe how Ms Maxwell’s mother and father, Denise and Adam, together with her brother Ryan and other relatives and friends, feel.

Mr Maxwell added: “Their grief is aggravated by the fact there are so many unanswered questions about what happened to Kirsty and the knowledge that people out there hold vital information which can assist the family’s search for the truth.”

He added that other social media platforms were in the process of being launched in order to provide additional information that may assist the local police and the family’s lawyer in Spain, Luís Miguel Zumaquero.

The family are also working with former detective David Swindle, who has good contacts in Spain, and investigated the murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk in Glasgow by serial killer Peter Tobin more than a decade ago, Mr Maxwell’s post added that the former CID officer was providing support to “Kirsty’s family and the Spanish lawyer, police and judicial investigations in Spain”.

The email address info@kirstymaxwell.com is for anyone who can assist Kirsty’s family and investigations into her death.

The post added: “If you stayed at or were in the area of Benidorm, Spain, where Apartmentos Payma and numerous English bars are located you may have information about the fatal incident on 29th April 2017 or have information about individuals during the period 27th to 30th April which could be relevant.

“Any small piece of information no matter how irrelevant it may seem, please contact us.”

The page also features new appeal posters created by Kirsty’s husband Adam, which will be put up around Benidorm.

They feature a photo of Kirsty alongside Adam’s message, which starts: “My lovely wife Kirsty lost her young life in tragic, unexplained circumstances on holiday.”

He continues: “Something happened in those apartments which resulted in Kirsty’s death and someone knows the answers.”

Joseph Graham, 32, of Nottingham, who was originally questioned, but released without charge, has been told he will have to return to Spain next month for the hearing along with the other men, Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and Daniel Bailey, 32.