Theresa May has said Conservatives will act to ensure “stability” if the Tories are the largest party with the biggest number of votes, as expected.

Mrs May’s comments appeared to indicate she is preparing for the possibility of a hung parliament, after her massive gamble on a snap election backfired sensationally.

After going into the June 8 poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting she was heading for a substantially increased majority, Mrs May has lost two ministers, including the author of her manifesto, among a string of Conservative casualties.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should “go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country”.

With only 31 of 650 results left to declare, the Conservatives are set to be the largest party with 320 seats – six short of an overall majority.

That would leave the Tories with 10 fewer seats than in the previous parliament, while Labour is projected to finish with 260 MPs.

The SNP is forecast to finish with 34 seats and the Lib Dems 14.

(PA Graphics)

Accepting victory in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better. pic.twitter.com/EHLta2rnIW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 9, 2017

The pound plummeted more than 1.5% against the US dollar and 1% against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said: “At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability.

“If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do.”

Theresa May re-elected with 37,718 votes in Maidenhead — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) June 9, 2017

Anna Soubry on whether Theresa May can remain PM – 'it's a matter for her, it's bad' — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) June 9, 2017

The humiliating result facing Mrs May sparked questions about her future as PM and Conservative leader, after she took the fateful decision to bring forward the election date by three years in the hope of extending her Commons majority to bolster her position in Brexit talks.

Theresa May looks on at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May when she took office last July, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader.”

Seven Con-Lab battleground seats are still to declare: four possible Lab gains, three possible Con gains. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/RofrdAuJkD — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) June 9, 2017

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said the party would hold Mrs May to her campaign statement that if she lost six or more seats she would no longer be Prime Minister.

“Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election,” said Mr Watson.

“She is a damaged Prime Minister whose reputation may never recover.”

The reaction of Labour's Clive Lewis as he learned he'd held Norwich South #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/LWTbMcxLbX — Sam Russell (@SamRussellPA) June 9, 2017

I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 8, 2017

What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2017

Her defeat was followed by the loss of Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer in Ipswich.

Mr Gummer was the author of the manifesto which was blamed for driving away older voters furious at its plans to sell elderly people’s homes after their deaths to pay for social care.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918.

We are getting a lot of calls so just to be clear: No Coalition. No deals. — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) June 8, 2017

Other prominent departures from the House of Commons included former deputy prime minister and ex-Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, who lost Sheffield Hallam to Labour after 12 years, and the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Angus Robertson, whose Moray seat was taken by Tories.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

And Tim Farron’s party took Bath back from Conservatives.

Tim Farron may have taken the seat, but the real winner in the Westmorland and Lonsdale election had to be Mr Fish Finger #GE2017 @PA pic.twitter.com/iHvRxFQWWl — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) June 9, 2017

Mr Farron held on to his Westmorland and Lonsdale seat in Cumbria on a much-reduced majority, down from 8,949 in 2015 to just 777 now.

Ukip suffered a collapse in its support across the country following its best ever showing two years ago, with former voters switching to both Labour and the Tories.

Leader Paul Nuttall came a distant third in Boston & Skegness, taking little more than 3,000 votes.

Conservatives hold Boston and Skegness, Paul Nuttall comes third pic.twitter.com/hJFThfDcWZ — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) June 9, 2017

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall leaves the Boston and Skegness count via a side door after coming third #election2017 pic.twitter.com/tFC6wgQV2Z — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) June 9, 2017

With just 10 days to go before talks on Britain’s EU withdrawal are due to begin in Brussels, Mr Nuttall said Mrs May had put Brexit “in jeopardy” by her decision to call a snap election.

“I said at the start this election was wrong. Hubris,” he said.

If the exit poll is true then Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy. I said at the start this election was wrong. Hubris. — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) June 8, 2017

Mr Nuttall’s predecessor Nigel Farage said the Brexit project would be “in some trouble” if a Corbyn-led administration took office, and suggested he might return to frontline politics if doubts were raised about the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

He questioned Mrs May’s position, saying: “Whatever the true result, the Conservative party needs a leader that believes in Brexit.”

Article 50 had been triggered and we were on our way. May has put all this in jeopardy. Even David Davis is now making Brexit concessions. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2017

Mr Corbyn’s party claimed Tory scalps in Stockton South and Vale of Clwyd and took Rutherglen & Hamilton West from the SNP, one of a series of reversals for the nationalists following their historic tally of 56 out of 59 seats north of the border in 2015.

Emily Thornberry looks pleased that Labour ‘could form the next government’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour “could form the next government” and would attempt to do so as a minority government if results allowed, rather than seeking to form a coalition with other progressive parties like the Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson re-elected MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Delivers victory speech and is then off like a flash into the night #Ge2017 pic.twitter.com/WbJw5zaF8w — Nina Massey (@ninamasseyPA) June 9, 2017

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Education Secretary Justine Greening hung onto their seats by the skin of their teeth with much reduced majorities.