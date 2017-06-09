Stephen Gethins’s election as the SNP MP for North East Fife in 2015 brought to an end more than a quarter of a century of Liberal Democrat rule in the constituency.
Sir Menzies Campbell stepped down at the last election after representing the seat since 1987, and Mr Gethins took the constituency from the Liberal Democrats with a 4,344 majority.
This time round, he clung to the seat by the tightest of margins – taking just two votes more than Lib Dem candidate Elizabeth Riches.
SNP WIN: @StephenGethins re-elected in Fife North East. pic.twitter.com/fusvWLBMhK
— The SNP (@theSNP) June 9, 2017
Following election to Westminster in 2015, Mr Gethins was appointed the SNP’s Europe spokesman and sat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Prior to becoming a politician, Mr Gethins was a special adviser to Scotland’s then first minister Alex Salmond, advising on European and international affairs as well as rural affairs, energy and climate change.
He has worked in peace-building, arms control and democratisation in the Caucasus and Balkans regions in the NGO sector, and has also worked at Scotland Europa, helping Scottish organisations gain influence and funding in the EU.
Born in 1976, Mr Gethins grew up in Perth and attended Perth Academy, going on to study law at Dundee University and gaining a research masters at Kent University.
