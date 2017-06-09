Minnie Driver has said she hopes to see the resignation of Theresa May as Prime Minister as she praised Labour’s campaign.
The British actress said she was “shaking” with excitement as votes were being counted after an exit poll suggested the Tories had not triumphed as expected.
Amazing for Labour, what the Conservatives deserve and troubling for the Country. #2017Election 🇬🇧
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 9, 2017
Driver, nominated for an Oscar for her role in Good Will Hunting, said she felt “profound joy” at the prospect of the Conservative leader’s resignation.
She told the Press Association: “I feel like Scotland got enough Conservative votes back that we’re not getting rid of the Conservatives.
“But I believe it will probably be a hung parliament, I believe, which means Theresa May will go.”
Asked how that makes her feel, she said: “I’m sure you could find a Gif of profound joy, of someone jumping up and down.
.@DriverMinnie has joined us to celebrate @Speechless_ABC’s recognition for #TVAcadHonors! https://t.co/8X0sIjLady pic.twitter.com/dQQhs15L9p
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) June 9, 2017
“I think it’s a testament to Jeremy Corbyn and Labour having run the most incredibly engaging and wonderful campaign.”
Driver, speaking from the red carpet in Los Angeles where her US show Speechless was to be honoured by the Television Academy, praised Labour for encouraging young people to vote.
Really nice to be at the @TelevisionAcad Honors tonight for #Speechless. We missed you, @micahdfowler! pic.twitter.com/gks2fHKvU3
— John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) June 9, 2017
“I believe this is the pendulum swinging back in the other direction from Brexit,” she added.
“And while I know we’re not getting out of Brexit, it will be a different negotiation and hopefully we won’t be the laughing stock and sad stock of Europe.”
Driver, 47, said she voted for Labour in Kensington and Chelsea.
