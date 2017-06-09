A TEENAGE paedophile who committed the worst type of offences against children has been warned he may receive a life sentence.
Alan Gray, 19, was sent to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after a Greenock-based sheriff said that he could not impose a sentence appropriate to the level of offending.
The pervert pleaded guilty at Greenock Sheriff Court last month to offences in which he fantasised about kidnapping, raping and murdering babies.
Gray, of Caithness Road, Greenock, also accessed almost 20,000 images of young children and infants being abused.
Before sending him to the high court, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “The narration of the images in this case is the worst I have ever heard.”
Yesterday judge Nigel Morrison QC was told specially trained medical staff had decided Gray did not appreciate the gravity of his offending.
Court appointed social workers also found Gray was at high risk of re-offending which led judge Morrison to postpone sentencing.
He told Gray he wanted time to consider whether he should impose an extended sentence on him.
This would mean Gray would receive a fixed prison term but would be supervised by the authorities after his release from custody.
The judge said he could call for a report to see whether Gray should be given an order for lifelong restriction.
This order would mean that Gray could spend the rest of his life in prison. He would only be released from custody if the parole board considered he no longer posed a threat to public safety.
Gray pleaded guilty to making indecent photos of children at his home from January to June 2016.
