A SCHOOL cleaner and two janitors have told an inquiry that they had never noticed any fault with a wall that collapsed and killed a pupil.

Angela Young, a cleaner at Liberton High School in Edinburgh, told the fatal accident inquiry into the death of Keane Wallis-Bennett on April 1, 2014, that she had never heard of a problem with the concrete modesty wall which collapsed and killed the 12-year-old.

Ms Young, who has two children at the school, told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the girls’ changing room needed less work than the boys’ due to the boys’ muddy footprints and habit of whacking football boots on the walls to get the mud off them.

She told fiscal depute Gary Aitken that she had never noticed anything wrong with the wall and no-one had reported anything to her.

Asked what she would have done if she had noticed a problem with it, she said she would have reported it to the janitors.

Mr Aitken asked her: “You were on duty in April on the day of the tragic accident and you cleaned the room before school started. Was there anything untoward at that time?” “No,” she replied.

Walter Thomson, who retired as head janitor in 2012 and had worked at the school since 1997, also said he had never seen any problem with the wall and no-one had reported one.

Asked if everyone knew to tell a janitor if something was wrong, Mr Thomson replied: “Yes. The first point of call was the janitor”.

Describing his reaction to the accident, he said: “I was surprised. I thought if anything was to go it would have been the boys’ wall because it had been flooded out many times.”

The inquiry had heard previously that there had been water ingress to the building after copper was stolen from the roof.

“If the wall had been moving,” he said, “I would have erred on the side of safety and had it taken down. When I retired in 2012 there was no issue with this wall, no movement. This wall was safe.”

His successor as head janitor, Andrew Gray, said school records given to the police showed no complaints about the wall.

If there had been, he added, he would have gone round and checked. “If there had been something serious I would just have shut the changing room”.

The inquiry, before Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen, continues.