IT is known locally as the Big Wooden House because of its imposing features and is a landmark on an island seaside trail and golf course where it is situated.

Now Greyholme, which is clad entirely in weathered elm with cedar window frames, has gone on the market for £695,000.

The B-listed house is a short distance from the ferry terminal in Brodick, on the Isle of Arran, where it occupies a secluded 1.3-acre site a short stroll from the river and the beach.

Loading article content