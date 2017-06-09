IT is known locally as the Big Wooden House because of its imposing features and is a landmark on an island seaside trail and golf course where it is situated.

Now Greyholme, which is clad entirely in weathered elm with cedar window frames, has gone on the market for £695,000.

The B-listed house is a short distance from the ferry terminal in Brodick, on the Isle of Arran, where it occupies a secluded 1.3-acre site a short stroll from the river and the beach.

The fourth tee of the town’s golf course is literally over the garden hedge.

The house is owned and used as an island retreat by leading jazz singer Joni Keen.

It was designed in the 1930s by architect William Gibson OBE as his own home and is the only private house he designed among many public buildings, offices and hospitals across the Central Belt.

The inspiration behind the design is unknown but, according to its Historic Scotland listing, “the design of this house is unusual in Scotland and unique in Arran”.

The staircase and woodcarvings were commissions and were created by Claud Gill using oak reclaimed from the original 1922 Waterloo bridge on the River Thames.

Constructed on stilts, with a veranda wrapped round most of the building on the first floor, Greyholme’s accommodation is spread over three floors and is run as a successful self-catering accommodation.

Greyholme has exposed ceiling beams and the kitchen is well equipped with high-end appliances, including a four-oven Agathere is a first floor en suite bathroom which includes a feature bath and separate walk-in wet room shower.

There are multi-fuel stoves in original fireplaces and fine views of Goatfell, the island’s highest mountain, from most of the house’s 43 windows.

The house accommodation and layout includes two large reception rooms and a cloakroom at garden level, which has underfloor heating.

There is a further living room and connecting formal dining room on the main entrance level, along with a 26ft fitted kitchen-dining area with access to the veranda, double bedroom and cloakroom. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, including a four-oven Aga.

The second floor houses four further double bedrooms – two of which access a 16ft bathroom – plus laundry room, bathroom and additional WC.

Details are available from McEwan Fraser Legal with an asking price of over £695,000.