A COUPLE have been given a 15-year ban on keeping animals after severely neglecting their pet dog, which was eventually put down due to its horrific condition.

Both Clare and James Carlin, 41 and 42, from Motherwell, pled guilty to causing their cocker spaniel, Paddy, unnecessary suffering.

The couple, of Keir Hardie Avenue, were also fined £300 fine for failing to provide the necessary veterinary treatment for the dog's chronic ear infection, severe dental disease and matted coat.

Complications arising from the severity of these conditions later meant the pet had to be put to sleep.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Heather Lawson said they had been alerted to the situation after the dog had been handed into a veterinary clinic by a member of the public.

She said: "Paddy was very lean and had a badly matted coat with an over powering smell coming from the dripping pus on his head and ears.

"The pus had also dripped down his neck and chest causing severe matting.

"He was then examined by a vet and we were advised that the poor guy was suffering from chronically inflamed ears with ulcerated patches in the flaps and into the vertical canals.

"He was also suffering from severe dental disease with his teeth covered in thick tartar with badly inflamed gums. Paddy was in thin bodily condition with a badly matted coat.

"Unfortunately the vet made the decision to put him to sleep due to the severity of his conditions.

"We are pleased that Clare and James Carlin have been dealt with by the courts and hope they will give serious consideration to their ability to care for animals in the future."