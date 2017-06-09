President Donald Trump is asserting that fired FBI director James Comey's testimony to Congress represents "total and complete vindication" in the Russia case.
President Trump, who did not post on his Twitter account as Mr Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, sent a tweet early on Friday.
In the post, the president said: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker."
Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
President Trump was referring to Mr Comey's revelation that he had passed on to a friend a written memo he had made detailing a meeting with Mr Trump at the White House - and had asked a friend to give it to a reporter for the New York Times.
During much of the increasingly heated debate surrounding the FBI's investigation of Russia's role in the election, President Trump has highlighted news leaks, arguing that news organisations had not given them proper attention.
