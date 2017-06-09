It was a gamble and she lost. European journalists - like UK ones - reached for the simplest metaphors in the early hours of Friday morning for Theresa May's June gambit. But there was an edge to their coverage: Britain's decision to leave the EU left the prime minister with few friends on the continent. "Brexit will be even more chaotic," declared Il Sole 24 Ore in Milan before referring to "uncertainty, the word the markets fear the most".

A commentator for Roma's left-leaning La Repubblica said Britain had been "unrelentingly spiralling" since Brexit and that the latest general election weakened the country in the face of negotiations with the EU. Corriere della Sera was blunter: Mrs May had been undone. She was no Margaret Thatcher.

Paris's Le Monde spared no contempt for Mrs May. She had suffered a "Cruel Spring", the paper said in its morning editorial. The result of the vote was "confused and hesitant", it said, just like Britain's position in relation to the EU. "In democracies the free expression of the people's will is respected," the paper added. "But sometimes it is indecipherable."

