A COUNCILLOR who drunkenly harassed a teenage girl on a bus has been ordered to pay her £400 in compensation.
Former South Lanarkshire Council deputy leader Jackie Burns, 52, repeatedly stared and gestured towards the 17-year-old during a trip between Hamilton and Larkhall in Lanarkshire.
He was expelled by Scottish Labour after his conviction for breaching the peace but was re-elected as an independent in the council elections and still represents the Larkhall ward he has held since 1990.
Burns was going home to Larkhall after drinking when he got on the last bus.
The teenager and her boyfriend were passengers when he began pestering them and tried to strike up a conversation.
CCTV footage showed Burns moving seats while making gestures including licking his lips at the couple before approaching them last September.
He got off the bus but police launched an inquiry after the girl complained.
Burns was convicted at Hamilton Sheriff Court and has now been told to pay compensation to his victim.
Stuart Munro, defending, said Mr Burns was expelled by the Labour Party within hours of his trial but was re-elected by his constituents in the council polls.
He said he recognises that it was his fault and he has never been in trouble before.
Burns’s victim said: “I am happy it’s been resolved.
“The money is not important as I am still nervous when I see him in the streets.”
She has previously said that she was so angry at Burns’s re-election that she started crying.
