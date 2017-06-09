A bustling McDonald’s restaurant had to be evacuated early this morning after reports of a “suspicious item” being found in a toilet cubicle.
A bomb squad team is understood to have rushed to the scene in Glasgow Road, Edinburgh, just before 10.30am to deal with the incident as officers moved quickly to remove all staff members and customers from the eatery.
The item has since been removed and taken away by detectives who will try to assess what it was.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland described how police in the capital were called to the restaurant at around 10.20am following a report of “a suspicious item being found in a bathroom cubicle.”
“Officers are currently in attendance and patrons have left the building as a precaution while the item is assessed,” she added.
The developments come just hours before former Take That star Robbie Williams takes to Murrayfield Stadium for a one-night-only, sold-out gig.
Police Scotland had earlier told those heading through to the capital: “We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable concert.”
