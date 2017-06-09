Celebrities have seen the funny side of the “hilarious” and “extraordinary” General Election results.

Sue Perkins, Armando Iannucci and Ricky Gervais were among those commenting on the outcome with quips on Twitter.

Ricky Gervais at the GQ AwardsRicky Gervais (Ian West)

Loading article content

Iannucci, who created political satires The Thick Of It and Veep, wrote:

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker said:

Gervais joked:

Former Great British Bake Off host Perkins quipped:

Hollywood actress Minnie Driver predicted Theresa May “will go” and told the Press Association of her feelings about that prospect: “I’m sure you could find a Gif of profound joy, of someone jumping up and down.”

Actor David Schneider wrote:

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan admitted:

He wrote “Theresa’s toast” adding that she “has lost any authority/power to lead this country’s Brexit negotiations. She has to go”.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg wrote:

Professor Brian Cox wrote:

US musician Mark Hoppus said he was puzzled:

And whistleblower Edward Snowden said “one must ask what Labour’s numbers would be right now if the party had not spent so long defaming its own leader”.