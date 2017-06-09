Celebrities have seen the funny side of the “hilarious” and “extraordinary” General Election results.
Sue Perkins, Armando Iannucci and Ricky Gervais were among those commenting on the outcome with quips on Twitter.
Ricky Gervais (Ian West)
Iannucci, who created political satires The Thick Of It and Veep, wrote:
Politician becomes country's leader unelected but then loses very soon after in her election. It's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/2yzVtu9IyJ
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) June 9, 2017
Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker said:
I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 8, 2017
What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2017
Gervais joked:
I'm going to bed wishing for a well hung parliament. pic.twitter.com/pAnKn1M8Ur
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 8, 2017
Former Great British Bake Off host Perkins quipped:
UKIP is finished. But at least Paul Nuttall can go back to his day job as Poet Laureate.
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 8, 2017
Farage. Not an MP. A member of a party who have no MPs. Just a man in a camel coat holding a pint of beer, ranting. Treat him thus.
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 9, 2017
Hollywood actress Minnie Driver predicted Theresa May “will go” and told the Press Association of her feelings about that prospect: “I’m sure you could find a Gif of profound joy, of someone jumping up and down.”
Actor David Schneider wrote:
May has failed at the biggest gamble a Prime Minister has ever made since the biggest gamble a Prime Minister ever made last year. #GE2017
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 9, 2017
Theresa May on hearing the exit poll. #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/BS06zwBpDd
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 9, 2017
Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan admitted:
I think Mr Corbyn has proved a lot of people, including me, completely wrong. https://t.co/zJbxFLEM2J
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2017
He wrote “Theresa’s toast” adding that she “has lost any authority/power to lead this country’s Brexit negotiations. She has to go”.
Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg wrote:
It's hung! We haven't won but Tories have been humiliatingly defeated. After all Corbyn has been through, this feels like victory. To bed!
— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 9, 2017
Professor Brian Cox wrote:
The biggest error in my view, amongst many errors, was triggering article 50 BEFORE an election that has now returned a hung parliament
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 9, 2017
US musician Mark Hoppus said he was puzzled:
I don't understand the UK election results. Did the good side win? Is Brexit still? Why Elmo? Looks like everyone just came from the darts.
— Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) June 9, 2017
And whistleblower Edward Snowden said “one must ask what Labour’s numbers would be right now if the party had not spent so long defaming its own leader”.
