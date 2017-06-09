As if this week hasn’t already seen one of the most turbulent general elections in recent times, Jeremy Corbyn just went and put the cherry on the cake in his recent mishap.
The jubilant Labour leader was celebrating his party’s success with Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, at the election count at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Holloway.
Surrounded by applauding supporters, Mr Corbyn tightly embraced Ms Thornberry and then tried to get a high-five out of her when she wasn’t looking.
Deciding to go in for the kill anyway, in a moment of confusion, he actually ended up whacking her on the chest.
Surprisingly, neither of them reacted as both returned as they were as if nothing had happened.
Not-so-surprisingly, Twitter users went mad for the hilarious moment.
Don't forget to give your wife a Corbyn high five today— Magenta (@oimagenta) June 9, 2017
Lord Buckethead definitely a highlight of this election, That and Corbyn giving a boob a high five— Ollie P (@Olliep333) June 9, 2017
well painful watching that video of Corbyn trying to high five— Kyle McFarlane (@kylemcfarlane1) June 9, 2017
the video of jeremy corbyn failing a high five is the reason i have trust issues— mariana (@turnersigh) June 9, 2017
In 10 years I will still be laughing at Corbyn going in for a high-five and getting a hand full of tit instead— Adam Gardner (@Adam_Gardner96) June 9, 2017
Finding it hilarious that the only thing my Tory friends on FB can do now is share the video of Corbyn and his crap high five— Tom Chippendale (@TomChipEmoNerd) June 9, 2017
I don't think I'll ever tire from watching Jeremy Corbyn high five that woman's boob— Danimay Palmer (@Danimay_Palmer) June 9, 2017
the corbyn high five gets funnier every time i see it— David Nicol (@davidnicol5) June 9, 2017
Seeing how popular Corbyn is with da youth will a high five right to the boob become a thing?— Jacob (@ComfortCruise) June 9, 2017
Did Corbyn just high five a titty? https://t.co/KPCuINxXR0— Fool Preacher (@FoolPreacher) June 9, 2017
Have y'all seen the video of Corbyn going in for a high five but the woman isn't paying attention so he slaps her tit by accident I'm crying— brooke (@brookefduncan) June 9, 2017
On Friday morning, Mr Corbyn declared the Conservatives had lost the election and should stand aside for a Labour minority government, adding: “We are ready to serve this country.”
In Glasgow, the party staged a triumphant fightback in the former heartland taking an unexpected seat from the SNP.
