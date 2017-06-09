As if this week hasn’t already seen one of the most turbulent general elections in recent times, Jeremy Corbyn just went and put the cherry on the cake in his recent mishap.

The jubilant Labour leader was celebrating his party’s success with Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, at the election count at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Holloway.

Surrounded by applauding supporters, Mr Corbyn tightly embraced Ms Thornberry and then tried to get a high-five out of her when she wasn’t looking.

Deciding to go in for the kill anyway, in a moment of confusion, he actually ended up whacking her on the chest.

Surprisingly, neither of them reacted as both returned as they were as if nothing had happened.

Not-so-surprisingly, Twitter users went mad for the hilarious moment.

On Friday morning, Mr Corbyn declared the Conservatives had lost the election and should stand aside for a Labour minority government, adding: “We are ready to serve this country.”

In Glasgow, the party staged a triumphant fightback in the former heartland taking an unexpected seat from the SNP.