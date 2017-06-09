A lamb has been killed and "extensive" damage caused to a farm in a deliberate fire.
Two barns, a tractor and a forklift were destroyed in the blaze at South Mains Farm in Bathgate, West Lothian, just after midnight on Thursday.
The majority of livestock in the barns were safely removed but one lamb was found to have died.
Police said the buildings were set alight along with the vehicles, which were parked nearby.
Officers are "pursuing a number of lines of inquiry" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Detective Constable Krista Tench said: "In addition to the extensive damage to both barns and the vehicles, this fire also sadly resulted in the death of one lamb.
"We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this incident and anyone who saw anything suspicious around South Mains Farm, or who has information relevant to this investigation, should contact police immediately.
"Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 0061 of the June 8.
"Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
