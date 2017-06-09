He may have failed in his attempt to take the Maidenhead constituency from under a very glum-looking Theresa May, but he still made an impact on election results night, taking away a record 249 votes, up 0.4% on 2015.
But who is the elusive Lord Buckethead and what are his policies?
The unknown candidate was the only one to stand in the general election having personally stood against two former Tory prime ministers.
249! A new Buckethead record! Something to celebrate, eh? #GeneralElection17 pic.twitter.com/cCx7Utc8EL— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017
Morning! No, you didn't dream it. I stood on a stage with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (And I did a dab). #anewdawnhasbroken pic.twitter.com/Qj4Gk2Fqzi— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017
In 1987, he took 131 votes having stood against Thatcher in Finchley. Then, in 1992, he took 107 votes in Huntingdon having stood against Major.
This year, though, in his own “strong, not entirely stable, leadership” manifesto, Lord Buckethead pledged the abolition of the Lords, no third runway at Heathrow, legalisation of the hunting of foxhunters, and a referendum on whether there should be a second EU referendum.
Oh my god Lord Buckethead’s political manifesto I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/e31ytIBk91— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 9, 2017
He also pledged the “nationalisation of Adele,” explaining: “In order to maximise the efficient use of UK resources, the time is right for great British assets to be brought into public ownership for the common good. This is to be achieved through capital spending.”
Despite all the ludicrousness, he seems to have gone down a treat with the British public.
He also began the day with just over 750 followers on Twitter. Currently, he’s sitting at over 20,000.
Bloody brilliant #manifesto #lordbuckethead https://t.co/zIrcUS9Bqp— Andy Simpson (@iamandysimpson) June 9, 2017
Why didn't #lordbuckethead win? He has the coolest manifesto. #GE2017 https://t.co/kqCmtTDYt0— Michael S (@shirleyschmidto) June 9, 2017
Right now, I wish I was dealing more with the fancy that is @LordBuckethead than this prodding moron @realDonaldTrump in the White House. https://t.co/ErZRZbjTVu— CarrieLynn Reinhard (@MediaOracle) June 9, 2017
Lord Buckethead is our only hope— (@mongoxstomp) June 9, 2017
If Lord Buckethead had won he would have done something about it.— BOSSFAN55 (@BOSSFAN55) June 9, 2017
Were I a Briton, Lord Buckethead would assuredly receive my vote. https://t.co/cxFvfyLcRm— medicmsh (@medicmsh3141) June 9, 2017
All hail Lord Buckethead— Hector Wang (@heronimous) June 9, 2017
The Prime Minister had painted on a pained smile when she arrived at the constituency count where she took to the stage and reaffirmed her promise to provide stability.
As Lord Buckethead moved to do the dab gesture when his vote count was confirmed, the leader of the Monster Raving Loony Party - who took away 119 votes, up 0.2% on 2015 - was only too happy to tour the venue posing for pictures and showing off his costume.
Dressed as Sesame Street character Elmo, independent candidate Bobby Smith also stood against Mrs May.
Loving the Elmo and Lord 'Darth Vader ' buckethead in the UK elections. Wonder what their policies were? pic.twitter.com/F3CqAx9v2i— Shannon Diaram (@ShannonDiaram) June 9, 2017
Corbyn celebrating biggest ever win in Islington while Theresa May grimaced next to a giant Elmo is why I love politics #GE2017 #BBCelection— Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) June 9, 2017
Democracy is excellent. A historic night and the PM has to speak while standing in front of Elmo and “Lord Buckethead”.— James O'Malley (@Psythor) June 9, 2017
However, having brought in just three votes, it’s thought his result is the second lowest amount of votes ever.
It marked a significant slide from his performance in the 2015 general election when the fathers’ rights activist stood against David Cameron in Witney, pulling in 37 votes.
