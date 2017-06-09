Mars in the UK and Ireland is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Malteasers Teasers and bags of Minstrels "due to the potential presence of salmonella", the chocolate maker has said.
There are fears some of the products may carry the potentially deadly bacteria and consumers are being warned not to eat the confectionery affected.
A Mars Chocolate spokesman said: "Through our routine testing, we have detected the potential presence of salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate."
The following products are the ones being recalled:
"We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase," added the spokesman.
The Food Standards Agency said: "The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.
"Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."
The food safety body added: "If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.
"Please keep them and contact the Mars Consumer Care Team on 0800 952 0084 or at www.mars.co.uk/contact."
