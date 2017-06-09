A union has called for action to tackle teachers' excessive workload and improve pay.

Almost nine in ten (86%) respondents said their workload had increased over the past year, according to the initial findings of a survey of Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) members.

Meanwhile, more than half (54%) of those questioned said they would not recommend teaching as a profession.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said action must be taken in a speech to the union's annual general meeting in Perth on Friday.

He said: "When asked about workload changes in the past year, 86% of respondents stated that workload had increased over 2016-2017 session.

"So, whilst I don't doubt the intention of the Deputy First Minister to address teacher concerns, the simple fact is that it isn't happening.

"As ever in Scottish education, there is a gap between rhetoric and reality - so maybe time needs to be spent on actually dealing with the problem."

He added: "In the survey, we asked how many respondents would recommend teaching as a profession.

"A majority of 54% of respondents stated that they would not recommend teaching as a profession.

"Teachers should be the best advert for the profession but if 54% are saying they wouldn't recommend it as a career, that's a very clear sign for government and employers that action needs to be taken - and that action needs to make a difference to teachers."

The survey was sent to a random balanced sample of 1,000 EIS members by email two to three weeks ago, with about 30% responding.

The union said that teachers' pay has declined by about 16% in real terms (compared to RPI) over the past decade and called for "appropriate pay".

Mr Flanagan said: "Scotland's teachers are delivering for our young people and they deserve better support from the political class than we have seen recently.

"That support needs to extend into ensuring that teaching is seen as attractive career, with appropriate pay and acceptable working conditions.

"As our salaries convener Tom Tracey said yesterday, the 1% public sector pay cap offer has been rejected.

"With inflation rising, and pension contribution increases now biting, 1% won't cut it. This morning's debate has made it clear that a significant battle is looming on the issue of pay."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "The Scottish Government is absolutely committed to freeing up teachers to do what they do best - teach.

"We have already acted to reduce teachers' workload. As agreed with the EIS and others, we are removing mandatory unit assessments for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher qualifications.

"We have also issued a definitive statement that clearly sets out, for all teachers, what they should and should not be asked to do, and reviewed demands placed on schools by local authorities in relation to Curriculum for Excellence.

"Teachers' pay and conditions of service are matters for the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT).

"Negotiations are currently ongoing and the Scottish Government will play its part in that process."