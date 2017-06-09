A RECORD number of women have been elected to Parliament – fittingly, on the 104th anniversary of the tragic death of a leader of the suffragette movement.

The number of female candidates who will take their places on the green benches of the House of Commons broke through the 200 mark, the first time that has happened during a general election.

A total of 207 women won their constituencies across the country, compared to 191 two years ago, although that tally was boosted by subsequent by-election results.

In Birmingham Edgbaston, Labour's Preet Kaur Gill achieved a new first - as he became the first female Sikh MP.

Thursday's poll came on the anniversary of the death of Emily Wilding Davison from injuries sustained she threw herself under King George V’s horse at Epsom in 1913 to highlight the lack of a female vote.

Ms Davison was arrested nine times, and repeatedly went on hunger strike and had to be force fed in prison as part of her campaign for women to achieve the vote - which finally came five years later (even then they had to be over the age of 30).

Blogger Alex Brock said also tweeted news of a "record high," adding: "If nothing else, that is something I will celebrate."

Former Tory MP, writer and presenter Giles Brandreth tweeted the news "207 women MPs. I think we can call that a good result."

It was left to Home Secretary Amber Rudd, praised for her performance after standing in for Theresa May during a TV debate last week, who took the tally past the 2015 total. She clung on by 346 in the Sussex seat of Hastings and Rye, ensuring she will be a future Tory leadership contender should Theresa May quit or be forced out.

But the celebrations really began after Green co-leader Caroline Lucas was re-elected in nearby Brighton.

Gender equality campaign group 50:50 Parliament described the election of so many women as 'fab' but added there was still a long haul to achieve true parity with men.

Founder Frances Scott said: “Great we now have around 206 female MPs but in truth this is a sad record.

"Eleven more women have been elected - up five per cent - but men still outnumber women by more than 2:1 in the corridors of power."

Ms Scott said 325 women MPs were needed to achieve a true gender balance in the corridors of power at Westminster.

The group points out on its website that females account for 32 million, or 50 per cent, of the UK's 65.1 million population.

She said to achieve that, they would keep campaigning and called for more women to stand as candidates.

The group's website states: They make a massive contribution to society in their paid and unpaid work and merit fair inclusion. This historic problem needs to be addressed.”

Dublin MP Constance Markievicz was the first woman to be elected to Parliament in the 1918 general election, but because she was in London's Holloway Prison for taking part in the 1916 Easter Rising and as a Sinn Fein member could not sit on the benches.

The following year, American Nancy Astor, who was Viscount Astor through marriage, took her seat after being elected to Plymouth Sutton, a seat she represented until 1945.

In 1929, Margaret Bondfield became the first cabinet minister, in Ramsay MacDonald's Government, as Minister for Labour.

The main breakthrough for women MPs came in Tony Blair's 1997 landslide victory. Then, 120 were elected, including 101 Labour MPs, leading to the party's intake to be called 'Blair's Babes.'

Mr Blair posed for a group picture with the women on their first day in parliament, something that former acting leader Harriet Harman recently revealed in her memoirs that she now regrets.