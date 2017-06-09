A man who died after his tractor overturned in Fife has been named by police.
The accident happened on the road from Ovenstone to Carnbee between 8.25pm and 8.40pm on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said Malcolm White, 53, from Pittenweem, had been travelling in his red and black Case tractor when the vehicle overturned in the Anstruther area.
Loading article content
Emergency services were called but Mr White was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr White's family released a statement on Friday through Police Scotland.
It said: "Malcolm was a loving, caring and adoring husband, father, brother and son.
"He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. We respectfully request privacy at this most difficult time."
Police Scotland have asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident or saw the tractor in the area to contact them on 101.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.