A man who died after his tractor overturned in Fife has been named by police.

The accident happened on the road from Ovenstone to Carnbee between 8.25pm and 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said Malcolm White, 53, from Pittenweem, had been travelling in his red and black Case tractor when the vehicle overturned in the Anstruther area.

Emergency services were called but Mr White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr White's family released a statement on Friday through Police Scotland.

It said: "Malcolm was a loving, caring and adoring husband, father, brother and son.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. We respectfully request privacy at this most difficult time."

Police Scotland have asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident or saw the tractor in the area to contact them on 101.