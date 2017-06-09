Ed Miliband, former Labour leader
Then: in 2016 he said: "I've reluctantly reached a conclusion that his position is untenable".
Now: “Congratulations to (Jeremy Corbyn) for his inspired campaign. He showed people a vision of a fairer society and millions voted for change.
Owen Smith, former Labour leadership candidate
Then: In 2016 when challenging Mr Corbyn for the Labour’s leadership, said his rival's principles were “just hot air”.
Now: “I was clearly wrong in feeling that Jeremy was unable to do this well and I think he’s proved me wrong and lots of people wrong and I take my hat off to him.”
Chuka Umunna, Labour MP
Then: In 2016 Mr Umunna hit out at Mr Corbyn’s leadership during the EU referendum campaign, saying: “Our main striker often wasn’t on the pitch, and when he was, he failed to put the ball into the net.”
Now: “Jeremy Corbyn remains leader of the Labour Party, quite rightly so, after this campaign."
Dame Margaret Beckett, former acting Labour leader
Then: In 2016 described herself as a “moron” for nominating Mr Corbyn in 2015, she said in 2016 “When you assume leadership you have to understand that the interests of those you lead come before your own and in those interests I'm afraid he should stand aside.”
Now: Is sticking to her guns, suggesting overnight that the veteran socialist should not be in the “leadership” role.
