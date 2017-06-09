Thanks goodness he voted for himself.

The SNP's Stephen Gethins took the seat of North East Fife by just two votes.

He was part of a trend that saw a series of MPs elected across the UK on the tiniest of majorities.

In 2015 Mr Gethins brought to an end more than a quarter of a century of Liberal Democrat rule in his constituency by winning the seat with a healthy majority of 4,344.

But this time round, the SNP's Europe spokesman at Westminster clung on by the tightest of margins, with just two votes more than his rival, the Lib Dem candidate Elizabeth Riches.

His party colleague, Pete Wishart, had an equally tense night, securing a return to Westminster by just 21 votes and only after two recounts.

The Tories had had hopes of taking the seat, but in the end were able only to demolish Mr Wishart's large majority, previously 9,641 votes.

South of the border former Gordon Brown aide Ian Austin held on to Dudley North by just 22 votes, amid a strong challenge from the Tories.

His party also held Newcastle under Lyme by just 30 votes, again under tough competition from the Conservatives.

Teacher Laura Smith took Crewe and Nantwich from the Tories for Labour by just 48 votes, but she had to endure not two but three recounts.

The results led to claims that if the Conservatives had convinced less than a 100 voters in four seats to switch to the Tories they would have woken up to a working majority of 322 seats.

But there was good news for the Conservatives as well.

Controversial former Tory London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith took Richmond Park back from the Lib Dems just months after he lost it in a by-election, by just 45 votes.

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd looked visibly upset in the middle of the night, when it emerged that she faced a tough fight to keep her Hastings and Rye seat.

In the end she held on, but with a majority of just 346.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Gethins had paid tribute to his wife, who gave birth to baby Patrick during the election campaign.

He later quipped online: "If you'll all excuse me now, I'd like to introduce myself to my new-born son!"

And make sure he gets his vote someday.