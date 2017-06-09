Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, has died, according to her agent.
The 62-year-old was known from her performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, co-starring alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin; in Mr Holland's Opus with Richard Dreyfuss; and in Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy.
On TV, she was in the miniseries Lonesome Dove and had recurring roles on ER and Monk.
She played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play On Golden Pond.
Last summer, she was seen in HBO's drama miniseries The Night Of.
She had been in production for the upcoming Hulu sitcom Future Man, from Seth Rogen.
In 1979, Headly was recruited by Chicago's budding Steppenwolf Theatre, joining such fellow up-and-comers as Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney and John Malkovich - who would become her first husband. They divorced in 1988.
Headly is survived by husband Byron McCulloch, a musician and metal worker whom she married in 1993, and their son.
No cause of death or location was immediately available.
