A driver has died after his car hit a sign in Aberdeenshire.
The northbound lanes of the A90 near Laurencekirk were closed while an air ambulance attended the scene.
Police Scotland said a 60-year-old man died after the incident on the A90 just north of Laurencekirk on Friday afternoon.
Officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service received reports that a grey Toyota Rav4 had left the road and collided with a sign shortly after 2pm.
A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was uninjured in the accident.
Sergeant Neil Grant said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad and difficult time.
"I would urge any drivers who were in the area and saw anything to please get in touch if you have not been spoken to by police already. Please contact us on 101."
